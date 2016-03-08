Platini praises Rabiot and gives his take on Pogba's possible Juve return

03 July at 10:15
Michel Platini spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the current situation at Juventus and also clarified on his "arrest" from a couple of weeks ago.

"Rabiot is much more than a good player. He is not Messi but he has quality, he plays all over the pitch. He is an old school number 8, a mezzala, not a regista. He is bored to stay in front of the defense and always goes deep to look for goals. It's a pity for PSG that he left," he said.

"Matuidi? He is a great player but it depends on Sarri. Do you think Ronaldo came to Juventus to make a show? And Chiellini? They are all "resulters", though there is a way and a way to win. Juve make a show. During my days, we made a show.

"Allegri? I don't know if they sent him away or if the time had come. After all, coaches are always future exes, passing people, except for Ferguson and a few others. Pogba coming back? I don't know if he will come back, he left before.

"The Champions League? Last year seemed the right one to me. But the cups are a gamble, you fall asleep for ten minutes and it's over. For the league, on the other hand, I'm pretty sure. If I talk to Agnelli? Yes, he's doing well. He knows what he's doing.

"My arrest? I'm not under arrest as someone wrote. Look, they didn't come home to get me, they called me a month before. So much that I had gone to sleep in Paris the day before. Once in Nanterre, I discovered I was ​"en garde à vue" and couldn't talk to other witnesses. And then I returned home. Maybe someone exaggerated," Platini clarified.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.