Signed for €105 million by the Bianconeri after the Portuguese had got Florentino Perez to promise him a move back in January, the former Real Madrid star is now trying to win a Champions League with a third club.

Platini, for his part, seems flabbergasted at the move, and raised a series of interesting points. The former UEFA president - now under investigation - himself retired early in his career, telling l’Équipe that he found it “bizarre that someone quits Real Madrid at age 33, having won three Champions Leagues in a row, to try a new adventure.

“When I was 32 a lot of clubs still wanted me, but I stopped because I was tired. Ronaldo obviously isn’t. But was it Juventus who contacted him, or was it his agent, Mendes, who contacted Juventus? I struggle to understand the whole operation.”

This is a sybilline comment, something the former UEFA president has done a lot in recent times. He was rather more direct before the World Cup when he told the world that the 1998 World Cup draw had been fixed to ensure that France met Brazil in the final…