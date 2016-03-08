Former UEFA President Michel Platini has criticised Juventus for signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid this past summer.The Old Lady had signed Ronaldo from the Los Blancos about a month and half ago. He has already appeared twice for the club, starting against Chievo and Lazio over the past two weeks.Platini was recently interviewed by L'Equipe and was asked for his opinion about the bianconeri's capture of Ronaldo. The Frenchman said:"I found it strange that at the age of 33, he left his club. I have difficulty understanding this whole operation".Platini was also asked about French World Cup star Kylian Mbappe. He praised the youngster saying: "He is an immense talent, but there is no comparison with Pelé, who was a myth. But Mbappe rather reminds me of Neymar ten years ago".Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus-Pandey17)