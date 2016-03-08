Platini: 'VAR is the fault of journalists; Juve favourites for Champions League'
30 March at 17:45Former Juventus legend and former UEFA president Michel Platini has spoken to Gazzetta.it about a number of different topics, including Juve's pursuit of the Champions League title and VAR.
"How do youth today differ? They have the doors of the world wide open. They reason faster, they are more informed. They have internet and a different culture. But in our time there were fewer problems and more work.
"How has football changed? It is more beautiful than in my time. The new rules also helped. Efforts have been made to eliminate time losses, putting the balls around the field, limiting the possibility of passing the ball back to the goalkeeper. And then the players' physique has changed, primarily the speed.
"Do I like VAR? No. It was a forced choice. The fault of you journalists, that you pressured: whenever a referee was wrong, you asked for more justice. But that gimmick no longer gives justice. I know, because I played in front of the cameras. There are undoubtedly positive things, like on the offside or the ball in and out of the lines. Instead the interpretation of fouls cannot work. If I support a hand on an opponent's shoulder, on TV it is very clear-cut rigor. But the images mica can show you the strength that was in that pat. It is no longer possible to go back: however, adjustments are needed.
"Juve favourites for Champions League? Yes. It is a competition where anything can happen with respect to the championship. But the great goals put them through against Atletico and there they showed their strength."
