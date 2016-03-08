Player analysis: Here is Kepa, Chelsea's potential new keeper

Chelsea are set to acquire Kepa from Bilbao as Courtois is inching closer to joining Real Madrid. Courtois is viewed as one of the best keeper's in the world but Kepa would still be a nice get for Maurizio Sarri's team even if the price will be a little hefty. In all, Chelsea will activate Kepa's release clause as the blues will have to dish out 80 million euros for the young Spanish keeper. Kepa should be in London soon to undergo his medicals as a deal is getting very close.



Kepa Arrizabalaga was born in 1994 as the 23 year old had a very strong season with Athletic Bilbao. He was called up to the 2018 World Cup with the Spanish national team alongside David De Gea and Pepe Reina. He appeared in 30 La Liga games this past season as he was very solid. Even if he is pretty young, Kepa seems ready to take his career to the next level as Chelsea can surely offer him this. The young Spaniard isn't huge (compared to keepers like Courtois or Donnarumma for example) but at 1.89 M size isn't a problem as he is very quick on his feet. Comparables? Kepa is often compared to Iker Casillas or current Real Madrid keeper Kaylor Navas as he has a lot of room to grow.



As Chelsea are set to acquire Kepa, Chelsea fans are ready to say farewell to Courtois.