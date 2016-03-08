Player profile: Here is Favilli, the young bianconeri starlet who is wanted by Genoa

Andrea Favilli has had a pretty awesome summer so far as the youngster moved from Ascoli to Juventus as he just recently scored a brace against Bayern Munich in the International Champions cup 2018. Who is Andrea Favilli?



Andrea was born in Pisa as the youngster (born in 1997) started off his career with Livorno. He was briefly loaned to Juventus as he was then loaned and sold to Ascoli a few years ago. With Ascoli, Favilli scored 13 league goals in 42 games as he impressed back in 2017-18. Max Allegri and Juve decided to acquire him this off-season as the bianconeri dished out 7.5 million euros to get him. He has since been training with Juve as he scored a brace against Bayern Munich a few days ago. What will his future be? Well many clubs have interest in him including Porto, Genoa and Leeds as Juve will surely loan him out for the season. According to the latest reports, it seems like Genoa are in pole position to get him.



It has been a dream summer for Favilli as he will hope to keep developping...