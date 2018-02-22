Player profile: Here is Pablo Moreno who is set to go from Barcelona to Juventus

Juve have seemingly acquired 16 year old talent Pablo Moreno from Barcelona as this is a move for the bianconeri's future. Who is Pablo Moreno and why did Juve acquire him from Barcelona?



Moreno is still very young but he has already scored over 200 goals in the Barcelona youth system which is why Juve are ready to dish out 3 million euros for him. Many clubs have been after him (especially English Premier league clubs) but in the end, the bianconeri were quicker.



Moreno is made to score goals as he is quick and strong. He is very intelligent on the pitch as he doesn't "just" score goals. He helps his team out a lot in the build up play as he will surely be one to look out for in the near future. He will now join the Juve youth system as he might eventually receive a senior team cap in the future. Time will tell...