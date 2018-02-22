Player profile: Here is Pellegrini, the new Arsenal target

Lorenzo Pellegrini had a solid season with Roma as the young Italian midfielder is now on Arsenal's radar. The 21 year old was born in Rome as he played in the Roma youth squads as a youth. He joined Sassuolo in 2015 as he played there up until 2017. This is where he made a name for himself as he put in very solid performances under coach Eusebio Di Francesco. Roma kept a buy-back option in his contract as they re-acquired him last summer for 10 million euros. Di Francesco had just joined Roma as he wanted to bring Pellegrini with him. He had a very good season in Rome as Pellegrini was also called up to the Italian national side.



He appeared in 40 games for club and country in 2017-18 as he scored 3 goals and added 5 assists on the season. Arsenal are now after him as they would like to try and acquire the young Italian starlet. He won't be easy to get as Roma like him a lot...