Player rating: Udinese 0 - 0 Inter: Inter fire blank as Musso keeps them at bay

Inter could only draw with Udinese at the Dacia Arena as they looked to cement their place in next seasons Champions League. Spalletti’s men dominated the possession throughout the tie but failed to create anything of any real quality to break down the side in 17The away side started Nainggolan tested Musso from distance but Lautaro Martinez’s glancing header was the closest anyone came to scoring in the opening 45.The second half became much the same as the first, Inter with a lot of possession but looking ponderous in the final third. Mauro Icardi was brought on after an hour but Inter’s top score was unable to break the deadlock.Inter4-2-3-1Handanović 7 – Had very little do in the first half against his former side but when he was called upon, he was alert.D’Ambrosio 6 – Was booked for a reckless challenge, will miss the next match against Chievo.Škriniar 6.5 – Had a quiet game as Udinese threatened little.de Vrij 6 – Looked a little anxious in the first half but grew into the game.Asamoah 6.5 - Was full of confidence today on the ball and looked alert defensively when called upon.Brozović 6.5 – Was maybe a little fortunate not to concede a penalty on the stroke of half time. Didn’t stamp his authority on the game as much as he might have liked.Nainggolan 7.5 – Looked up for it today, stung the palms of Musso in the first half and always looked to try and make something happen. Inter’s best player.Valero 5.5 - was calm in possession, saw a lot of the ball early on but faded. Was replaced by Icardi.Politano 5.5 – Had a rather disappointing first half. Didn’t have much space to run into as Udinese sat deep.Perišić 6 – Blew hot and cold today. Was involved more than Politano but his final ball was lacking.Lautaro 6 - Came fractionally close when his glancing header skimmed the outside of the post.SUBS:Icardi (63’) 5 - Didn’t have a sniff at goal.Candreva (76’) N/AKeita (78’) N/A3-4-2-1Musso 7, Stryger Larsen 6.5, De Maio 7, Nuytinck 7, D’Alessandro 6.5, Sandro 7, Mandragora 6.5, Zeegelar 6, Pussetto 6, de Paul 6, Lasagna 5.5 SUBS: Osaka (60’) 6, Hallfredsson (72’) 6, Wilmot (80’) N/A