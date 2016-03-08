Player Ratings: AC Milan 0-0 Sassuolo - Theo Hernandez electric, Bonaventura wasteful

AC Milan drew 0-0 against Sassuolo this afternoon at the San Siro on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the club.



The first half was very open and both teams wanted to play attacking football. Sassuolo had a bit more dangerous moments but overall, the statistics after the first 45 minutes were clear - 50-50% in terms of ball possession, 3-3 in terms of shots, 2-2 in terms of shots on goal.



The second half was a bit wilder. Milan entered the pitch in a somewhat chaotic manner and Sassuolo looked to have taken control of the match, with Jeremie Boga being the main danger man of Roberto De Zerbi's team. Mistakes from Bennacer and Musacchio could have been costly for Milan but the visitors' end-product was not ideal today.



However, after the first 10 minutes of the second half, it was a completely different match. The home side took the initiative and basically until the end it was all about one team.



The Rossoneri played free-flowing attacking football and it seemed to be a matter of time when they score. But as mentioned above about the Neroverdi, the finishing let Milan down and it might have been even worse. The likes of Paqueta, Bonaventura, Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao all could have scored but were denied either by the crossbar, the post, goalkeeper or a blocking defender. And thus, the match ended 0-0.



