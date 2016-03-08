Player Ratings: Dortmund 3-2 Inter - Disaster in the second half

The Nerazzurri started the game incredibly well, as Lautaro gave them the lead after just a few minutes of play. After beating his defender, he did it all on his own, scoring yet another great goal in the Inter shirt.

As if that wasn't enough, Vecino followed it up with their second goal of the night in the 40th minute, as Candreva found him in the box with a great pass. The Uruguayan made no mistakes with the finish and the San Siro side stunned the Germans, who had been pushing for an equaliser.

However, in the second half, it all fell apart as mentioned. Hakimi pulled one back after just six minutes, with the pressure piling up for the away side. In the 61st minute, Brandt capitalised on a big mistake at the back, stealing the ball and slotting home the equaliser.

From there on, Inter looked completely out of the game. With 13 minutes to go, Hakami added one more goal to his tally as he completed the comeback. Check out our gallery to see the player ratings of the Nerazzurri.

Inter seemed to be heading towards a very important win away at Dortmund this evening. However, after completely falling apart in the second half, they lost what looked like a very secure two-goal lead. In other words, Conte can't be happy with his side.