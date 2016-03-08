...
Player ratings: Eintracht 1 - 1 Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek shines for Sarri's men

02 May at 23:15
Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea travelled to Frankfurt in the semi-final of the Europa League in a classic game of two halves.
 
The German side took the lead through a splendid header from Jovic but former Barcelona man Pedro levelled the score on the stroke of half time.
 
Chelsea came out a different side in the second half as Eintracht faded, with a few players going down and suffering cramp. Loftus-Cheek had a great opportunity to put his side ahead but he blasted over. 

See the ratings in the gallery below.


 

