Player ratings: Eintracht 1 - 1 Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek shines for Sarri's men

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea travelled to Frankfurt in the semi-final of the Europa League in a classic game of two halves.



The German side took the lead through a splendid header from Jovic but former Barcelona man Pedro levelled the score on the stroke of half time.



Chelsea came out a different side in the second half as Eintracht faded, with a few players going down and suffering cramp. Loftus-Cheek had a great opportunity to put his side ahead but he blasted over.



