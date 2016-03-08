Player Ratings: Inter 1-1 Cagliari - Lautaro sees red, Godin subpar

It started very well for Conte's men as Lautaro gave them the lead after just 30 minutes of play, assisted by the new signing Young. However, they failed to add to their lead and Cagliari remained in the game, creating a few half-chances here and there.

In the 78th minute, Inter-owned Nainggolan scored the equaliser for the guests, with a little help of a deflection from Bastoni. Given that Cagliari are quite disciplined in defence, it was always going to be tough for Inter to find a winner.

Instead, Lautaro was sent off in the final minute for dissent, and even after receiving the red card he continued to yell at the referee. Therefore, he could miss the derby in two rounds.

Take a look at our player ratings of Inter in the gallery.

Inter followed up the disappointing draw against Lecce last time out with yet another draw this round. In need of a win to try and close the four-point gap to Juventus, the Nerazzurri once only managed a 1-1 draw against Cagliari at the San Siro this afternoon.