Player Ratings: Inter 1-2 Barcelona - Too many Nerazzurri chances missed

Therefore, Antonio Conte's side will be playing in the Europa League instead, which of course isn't what they wanted at the start of the season. The looked to be starting well for Inter this evening, as they created several dangerous chances early on.

However, as seemed to be the theme, Barcelona got in the middle instead as Perez gave them the lead 23 minutes in after sloppy defending from the home side. The latter continued to push on and were rewarded for their work with a Lukaku goal just before the half-time break.

The second half was very similar to the first, as Conte's men continued to create chances but simply failed to convert them. Given how it ended, the manager can't be too happy with his side. Instead, as in the first half, Barcelona scored through Fati, who had just come on.

