Player Ratings: Inter 2-0 Dortmund - Candreva continues to impress

The Nerazzurri started the game well as they controlled most of the possession. However, they failed to created chances up front. In the 22nd minute, De Vrij took matters into his own hands as instead of passing it to the midfield, he found Lautaro with a brilliant pass over the top.

The Argentine striker made no mistakes as he chested the ball into his stride before slotting it home. This proved to be an important goal, as Conte's men decided to sit back in the second half. Inevitably, therefore, Dortmund came close on a few occasions by applying a high line.

With eight minutes to go, Inter were awarded a penalty as Esposito was brought down in the box. However, Lautaro failed to convert it as Burki made a good save. Fortunately, seven minutes later, Candreva secured the deal after being put through on goal.

Check out the player ratings in our gallery.

Inter managed to secure a very important win this evening, as they beat Borussia Dortmund by two goals to nil. As Barcelona won their clash against Slavia Prague, they are now the leaders of the group with seven points, while Inter and Dortmund are in second with four.