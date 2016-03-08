Player Ratings: INTER - Roma, stalemate draws blanks in Milan

Inter were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Roma, where nobody really stood out for either side. Both sides came into the game with a host of first team injuries. Roma missing Cristante and Justin Kluivert was a huge impact as they also had Eden Dzeko on the bench.



However, it was the home side that would have noticed the holes in midfield due to first team injuries Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi.



The result leaves Inter first in Serie A with 38 competition points, 2 points ahead of second placed Juventus who have a game in hand against Lazio in Rome tomorrow.

The game started pretty evenly for both sides, with Roma taking control of the possession early. It was Inter who enjoyed the better chances in the first chance with Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez both missing chances they would expect to do better with normally.



The second half saw Inter control the tempo of the match and utilize their width. The injection of Lazaro for an injured Candreva helped link the wide defensive line with the attack and made for some exciting runs from the forwards.



Ultimately, Inter will feel as though they could have walked away with three points after controlling the majority of the match. It was a performance to be recognised for the defenders on the pitch, with Diego Godin and Chris Smalling performing exceptionally well for their sides.



For more news visit our homepage



Anthony Privetera