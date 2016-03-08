Player Ratings: Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid - Dybala comes up big

In the first half, both sides looked very cautious, not wanting to make any mistakes. This resulted in a laid-back approach to the game, which perhaps wasn't super entertaining, at least not in the attacking phase. Despite this, of course, there were a few half-chances for both sides.

Just before the interval, Juventus made the most of a free-kick, as Dybala tried his luck from a very poor angle. However, he managed to get the right hit on the ball, as Oblak was somewhat obstructed by the number of players in front of him. 1-0 to the home side and the crowd came alive.

The second half was very similar to the first one. Of course, it was even tougher for Atletico Madrid as the Bianconeri decided to sit back a little more, relying on their strong defence. In the dying minutes, the Spanish side got close, but Sarri's men managed to ride the storm.

Juventus secured a first-place finish in the Champions League group stage, beating Atletico Madrid by the odd goal at Allianz Stadium. However, it was certainly a tough game for both sides, which in the end was decided by individual brilliance.