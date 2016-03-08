Player Ratings: Juventus 3-1 Udinese - Trio works like a charm

The Bianconeri took the lead after just nine minutes as Ronaldo got on the end of the ball, after Dybala had tried to bring it down on the edge of the box. Obviously, this made things difficult for Udinese straight away, as if it wasn't already tough at 0-0.

Ronaldo doubled the lead roughly 30 minutes later as Higuain played a wonderful through-ball to the Portuguese star, who made no mistakes with a composed left-footed strike. Bonucci added another just before half-time as he converted a corner.

Juve were allowed to take things slow in the second half, considering the lead, but instead of extending it, Udinese managed to pull one back as Pusetto finished off a scrappy situation. Nevertheless, a very important win for the Bianconeri.

Juventus grabbed an important win this afternoon as they beat Udinese by three goals to one. Following the success against Bayer Leverkusen during the week, Maurizio Sarri decided to field the attacking trio of Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain. This certainly paid off.