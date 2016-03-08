Player Ratings: Leverkusen 0-2 Juventus - Dybala the game-changer once again

The first half offered end-to-end stuff this evening in Leverkusen, with the home side putting pressure on the Bianconeri. They even managed to hit the post with a fierce loing-range effort. However, Juve stood tall and had a few chances of their own in the first half.

Ronaldo nearly opened the scoring as Higuain squared the ball after a lovely run, but the pass was just ahead of the Portuguese. Had it been slightly better, then CR7 would have had an open net.

Juventus did break the deadlock, eventually, as Dybala found Ronaldo in the box. The striker only needed to put his foot to it, and once again Dybala made a difference off the bench. It didn't end there as he assisted Higuain for the second, putting the final nail in the coffin.

After a rough last two games in the league, Juventus managed to bounce back in the Champions League this evening, finishing the group stage off in style. In fact, Sarri's men won five out of six games, registering 16 games at the top of the group.