Player Ratings: Napoli 1-2 Parma

Napoli

Parma

Meret 7 : can not do anything about the advantage of Kulusevski, but at 42 'is fantastic on Gervinho, deflecting his conclusion on the pole and avoiding a 0-2 that seemed inevitable. It is repeated, in an incredible way, at 70 ', still on the Ivorian, saving the draw with a fantastic save of his foot.Di Lorenzo 6.5 : we see less than Mario Rui, but he pushes vigorously and proposes himself in more circumstances.Manolas 7: it cancels the doubling with a prodigious intervention on Gervinho, after the ko of Koulibaly takes the defense on his shoulders, with another couple of gigantic interventions to close the gates.Koulibaly 5 : his race lasts 5 minutes, in which he first misses a potentially dangerous ball, then hands Kulusevski the ball of advantage, so he hurts himself in an attempt to recover.Mario Rui 6.5: half an hour of high profile, with many balls conquered, many balls in the center, a sort of added director. It is repeated in the second half, playing a high-class race.Fabian 5 : insufficient first half, the worst in the field. Slow pace, poor ability to close and to build, a single conclusion, from good position, weak and central. In the second half, he plays from play and improves his performance, but not by much.Allan 5.5 : First half just sufficient in the two phases, with few closures and a job alternated with Fabian.Zielinski 6.5 : one of the best in the first segment of the match with intelligent phrasing, good coverage and excellent insertion times.Callejon 6 : good first half from the point of view of the maneuver, with several entries and the search for the penalty area. Less coordinated on defense, but remains a factor throughout the match.Milik 6.5: plays as the striker that Gattuso wants, creating play. Scored the goal to get Napoli back into the encounter.Insigne 5.5 : moves, many movements that create the conditions for constantly dangerous actions on the left side. In the final part, however, he is always unlucky on the assistance of the Pole.Gattuso 6: Partly a defeat, but also partly undeserved. His Napoli is still not there and will take time.Sepe 6.5 : shortly after half an hour, has the merit of tightening the mirror to Insigne, inducing the error.Darmian 6.5 : pays a lot of attention to the defensive phase, Naples has the greatest dangers on his side. handled himself well.Bruno Alves 6.5: tries to lead the defense with personality, but not always able to avoid the leaks. Good first half, even with a nice bit of luck. Same plot in the second half.Gagliolo 6.5 : pushes much more than Darmian, finding interesting spaces.Hernani 6 : good race in the two phases, with a first half of substance that risks to stain with a foul on Zielinski that forces the Var to work a lot.Brugman 6.5 : tried to get the ball to the feet of Gervinho and Kulusevski as quickly as possible. Operation often succeeded in a very dangerous way.Barillà 6: so much substance, as in the curriculum, tightens the spaces well at Napoli in the first half.Kulusevski 8 : a real talent, not just for the goal. Determinant in the final for the assist to Gervinho, crazy playerGervinho 7: he is stopped by Manolas on the occasion that he could have sanctioned. The agreement with Kulusevski works well, but at 42 'it still wastes, when the ball is deflected by Meret from the post. In the final, the race of victory with the goal that freezes the San Paolo.Anthony Privetera