Player Ratings: Sampdoria 1-2 Juventus - Dybala and Ronaldo on fire

The Bianconeri took the lead early on as Paulo Dybala came up big with a piece of brilliance, finishing on the volley from what would seem like a very tough angle. A lovely finish from the Argentine, who continues to shine in the trio up front for Maurizio Sarri.

However, Juve hit a roadblock as the home side managed to equalised after what you could describe as a scrappy situation. The ball eventually fell to Caprari in the box, who didn't make any mistakes with the finish to level things up.

Just before the half-time break, Cristiano Ronaldo restored the lead with a wonderful header at the box, defying gravity with an incredible leap. As it turned out, this was the winning goal for the Bianconeri, as there were no more goals in the second half.

Take a look at the Juventus player ratings in our gallery.

Juventus claimed all three points this evening away at Sampdoria, thus overtaking Inter in the league standings, at least temporarily. The pressure is now on the Nerazzurri, who will play their game on Saturday against a struggling Genoa side. Take a look at the Juventus player ratings in our gallery.