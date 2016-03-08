Player Ratings: Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter - Lautaro and Lukaku form deadly duo

The game started fairly well for the Italian side and they got a goal to show for it after just 19 minutes. Lukaku did brilliantly to beat his opponents, using his strength to more or less bully them, before finding Lautaro in the box.

Things seemingly got even better around the 35th minute as Lukaku doubled the lead after a big mistake at the back by Slavia. However, after a VAR check, the goal was overruled and a penalty was awarded at the other end instead. 1-1, instead of 0-2.

The second half was similar to the first one, with Inter having a majority of the chances. Lukaku and Brzovic both hit the bar, much to the frustration of Conte. In the 81st minute, though, Lukaku stepped up as he pounced on a longball from Lazaro, rounding the goalkeeper and restoring the lead.

Seven minutes later, he was at it again, finding Lautaro in the box with a brilliant outside-of-the-foot pass. The Argentine made no mistakes with a lovely finish on the volley, securing the deal for Inter.

Take a look at our gallery to see the Inter player ratings.

It certainly wasn't as easy as Antonio Conte would have hoped, but in the end, Inter got the job done away at Slavia Prague. Thanks to a brace by Lautaro, and a goal from Lukaku, the Nerazzurri won by a convincing scoreline of 3-1.