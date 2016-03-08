Player to arrive at Juve for medical, blow for Arsenal and Real Madrid
17 July at 17:00Real Madrid and Arsenal have suffered a massive blow in their continuous chase of Christian Makoun in the summer transfer window.
As for the information gathered by Sky Sport Italy, Christian Makoun is now close to a move to Juventus in the summer transfer. The 18 year old is set to arrive in Turin and he will undergo a medical with the Serie A league winners.
Christian Makoun is a defensive midfielder who played for Venezuela at the U20 World Cup and was only 17 year old. The teenage starlet holds a Belgian passport and he is one of the players for the future project of the Old Lady.
Juventus in the ongoing summer transfer window Juventus is set to join Juventus in the ongoing summer transfer window, as well as a big blow for the Premier League club and the La Liga club as both Arsenal and Real Madrid were after the defensive midfielder.
