Juve-AC Milan: Players who could leave after Coppa Italia final

A host of clubs could leave both Juventus and AC Milan following the clubs' meeting in today's highly anticipated Coppa Italia final.



Massimilliano Allegri's men had to beat Atalanta over two legs in the semi-finals, while AC Milan had to do the same to Simone Inzaghi's Lazio, when they won 4-5 on penalties after both the legs had yielded a 0-0 draw.



It is believed that both Milan and Juve are set to see a host of players leave the clubs following the game at the Stadio Olimpico later today.



With Pepe Reina set to join Milan, Gigi Donnarumma is likely to leave the San Siro based club, with Real Madrid having drawn strong links already. Suso, who has a 40 million euros release clause, too can head for the exit door with Liverpool and Tottenham interested. Nikola Kalinic too is expected to leave, with Chinese clubs interested and another signing from previous summer- Andre Silva, has drawn links with multiple clubs.



As far as the bianconeri are concerned, Gigi Buffon could be set to retire, with Kwadwo Asamoah set to join Inter. Replacements are already being eyed up for the aging Stephan Lichtsteiner, who too can leave. Alex Sandro is likely to leave and been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United in the past.



The talismanic Paulo Dybala has drawn fresh links with Bayern Munich and could be on the move to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)