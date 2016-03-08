Plizzari issues Milan demand: 'I want to player'

Shortly after his sides, 1 – 0 defeat to Ukraine in the U-20 World Cup semi-final, Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari addressed the media about his future.



“I want to play. At Ternana I have improved, being constantly on the pitch. I hope I can have this opportunity at Milan too. It will be complicated, but I like challenges. as much as I can give.”



Plizzari’s future is not yet known but after his displays at the World Cup, he will not be short of suiter both short and longer term.



It is expected that Milan will offer the player a renewal until June 2023, but which will be closely linked to the futures of goalkeeper's Donnarumma and Reina.

