Plot twist: De Rossi ready to return to Roma
29 December at 20:20According to the Corriere dello Sport on the front page, and reported by calciomercato, Daniele De Rossi is ready to return to the new look Roma .
The negotiation with Friedkin as new owner in place of Pallotta is at the final close, so without the current DDR president he is ready to return with a role in society leaving Boca.
It was reported earlier this week that the world cup winners future in Argentina was in doubt and now it looks more likely that he will return to his native country.
Anthony Privetera
