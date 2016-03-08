Pobega, Milan’s prized midfielder shining in Serie B

Italian Serie B is famous for producing talents on the pitch which not many people have heard about in the beginning.



Likes of Marco Veratti and Sandro Tonali are few of the names which came through the ranks of the second division in the country.



Another name which will add to this prestigious list in the near future is likely to be of Tommaso Pobega, who has been termed as the next Nemanja Matić.



The 20-year-old is currently on loan with the Pordenone from Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan where he is enjoying an exceptional start to the campaign in the country’s second division.



In just six league appearances for the club, Pobega has already scored three goals whereas he has also scored a goal in the Copa Italia as well.



Pordenone have an option to make Pobega’s move permanent by pay €2.2 million to the Milan-based club.



However, looking at the player’s development, the Rossoneri are likely to stop that from happening by paying €2.4 million.



Fabrizio Romano