Pochettino alerts AC Milan and Juventus again: 'I will leave Tottenham if..'
11 May at 09:55Mauricio Pochettino could have hinted at a Tottenham Hotspur exit in the summer once again, as Spurs prepare for a Champions League final in June.
Pochettino has gained many plaudits across Europe with the work he has done for Spurs ever since he arrived in 2014. Without having spent anything in the two transfers windows, Pochettino has kept Spurs in the top four in the Premier League and has taken them to the Champions League final.
In an interview with the Independent recently, Pochettino hinted that he will leave Spurs if the club doesn't create a plan for the upcoming season.
He said:“I know very well how this business works. And we know very well that we need to operate in a different way – that doesn’t mean to spend more or less money.
“But if we expect every season to be in the final of the Champions League because it is our plan, we need to create a plan. And the plan maybe is different to what has happened in the last five years.
“And if we believe that if we operate in the same way that we have operated in the last five years we are going to be every season in the final of the Champions League, and we are going to be every season in the top four and competing against projects like Liverpool or Manchester City or Manchester United, I think we are very naive."
