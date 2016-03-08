Pochettino claims Eriksen ‘happy’ at Spurs
12 September at 17:40English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that want-away midfielder Christian Eriksen is happy at the club.
The Denmark international has been linked with a move away from the club but no formal offer arrived for him during the recently concluded transfer window.
While talking to the media on Thursday after the international break, Pochettino claimed Eriksen is happy to be with the North-London club despite openly admitting that he would like to have a new challenge.
"He has always been happy here [at Spurs],” said Pochettino. “Of course, everyone has their aims and challenges, but I told you before the Arsenal game that he was in the right mind. That's why I selected him. He is such an important player for us and one we appreciate a lot. He is happy and if he can play, he will.”
