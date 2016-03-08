Pochettino deals blow to Juventus: 'For me, Tottenham is the best club in the world'
24 May at 14:20Mauricio Pochettino had an exclusive interview with TalkSport earlier today where he spoke about a number of topics.
The Argentine has been linked with the vacant job at Juventus, even having a family member in Turin (where his ancestors came from) speaking in glowing terms about the 47-year old.
He said "Today, Tottenham, is for me the best club in the world, when we talk about facilities. The training ground and the new stadium, which is the best of the world."
Pochettino, who's playing carear started at Newell's Old Boys, before a very successful stint at Espanyol, has guided the London club to the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history, where they will play against fellow Premier League outfit Liverpool.
He talked about loving life in London, saying "there's no better city", and referencing the Premier League as the toughest and most exciting league in the world.
Obviously the talk about his future came up and he said "Now, it's about finishing the Champions League and then we can talk about how we are going to build that next step."
In interviews after their miraculous comeback against Ajax to book a place in the final, the man from Murphy, has hinted he may walk away if Spurs win the competition. Pochettino's reputation has grown in leaps and bounds in recent times and should whether he decides to stay at Tottenham or move on to pastures new, the world will be watching with interest.
