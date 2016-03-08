Pochettino: 'Future? I am open to anything'

21 December at 19:35
There had been a lot of talks concerning Mauricio Pochettino's future last summer but he finally decided to stay on with Tottenham only to be let go by the club a few months later. Pochettino is now a 'free-agent' as he will certainly attract the interest of many big clubs. Here is what the ex-Spurs boss had to say concerning his future as he talked to the Daily Mail (via Calciomercato.com):

'Future? I am open to anything at this point, I will certainly keep my options open. Tottenham? I am happy to see them doing well since I like the club very much so. Back to Tottenham? Who knows it could happen, look at Zidane and Real Madrid for example. Man City? I don't know, I do like working in the EPL but there isn't anything concrete at the moment'. 

Tottenham are coming off a 2-1 win versus Wolves as they are currently seventh in the English Premier league standings. Pochettino's ex-team will be playing against RB Leipzig in the UCL knockout phase as they will be hoping to progress to the next phase. As for Pochettino, he will certainly attract a lot of interest in the coming weeks but he does not seem to be in a rush to find a new club. More to come on the matter...

