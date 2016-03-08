Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Inter boss Luciano Spalletti as one of the best managers in the world right now.Spalletti joined Inter as their manager last summer after he signed a two-year contract with the club. Since then, he has done a good job at the nerazzurri and helped the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League as the side finished fourth in the Serie A after beating Lazio at the last day of the season to claim the spot.Ahead of Spurs' meeting with Inter in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow, Pochettino was asked about his opinion about Spalletti and the Argentine lauded him, refering to him as one of the best managers in the world.Pochettino said: "What do I think of him? He is an excellent coach, one of the best in the world and tomorrow it will be a pleasure to say hello and to face him."He is a technician who is undoubtedly too strong".Pochettino also played down the favorites tag that Spurs have been handed ahead of the game. He said: "I do not think so, Inter is a team full of history and the club is doing well. It has excellent players and an important coach, it will be a very competitive group and we hope to get a result tomorrow."