Pochettino hints at Real Madrid snub
01 June at 14:50Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he could snub a move to Real Madrid despite being the leading candidate to take over at the Bernabeu after the sacking of Zinedine Zidane.
"You never know what can happen tomorrow," he said during an event held in London today.
"Life puts you in situations that you don't expect. Real Madrid have won four Champions Leagues in five years and three of them in a row. They are a team of great players and one of the best in history and everything has happened very fast.”
"Zidane has done a great job at Real Madrid and I understand the coach's mentality, of feeling alone but I am very happy with my current team, I am fully focused on the present, what will happen later will be seen.”
Today’s reports in Italy claim Conte, Sarri or even Laurent Blanc could replace Zidane at Real Madrid next season. Pochettino is reported to be the leading candidate to take over at the Bernabeu and talks of a Tottenham exit clause have been denied.
