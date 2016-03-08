Pochettino issues warning to Inter, Juve and Real Madrid
18 October at 20:00A number of top European clubs are in the market to try and sign Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Eriksen's contract with Spurs is set to expire next summer, in the summer of 2020, but several teams were said to be interested in making a move in January for a cut-price.
Juventus, Inter Milan and Real Madrid have been said to be among the frontrunners for the star midfielder. However, speaking to the press, Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino appeared to close the door on any potential exit for the player in the January market: 'I believe there will be no changes in the squad, I believe in those that are here.'
Therefore, it could be likely that the North London club will keep hold of Eriksen until at least the summer, with the possibility of the player still signing a new contract, however slim the chance.
