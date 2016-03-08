Pochettino: 'Liverpool an example for Tottenham, why I chose Lucas over Llorente'



"It is important to play free mentally, to have a good approach. We need to start focused and fresh from a mental point of view. It is a great opportunity for us, we will have to give our best to earn a spot in the final," he began.



The Argentinian also brought up Liverpool's incredible comeback last night, using it as an example as to why they can succeed.



"I think the game last night is a great example, Liverpool showed us how to start a game. The important thing is to be united and energetic. Lucas Moura? Starting with him and Son in front gives us more chances to surprise them. I went with Llorente when we had a different style. Today I want to play low ball, occupy all the spaces and have more quality," he concluded.

​Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Tottenham, spoke to Sky Italia a few minutes before the kick-off of the semi-final return against Ajax.