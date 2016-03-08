Mauricio Pochettino has issued a stirring defence of his Tottenham players after their 2-1 loss to Inter last night, claiming that they’re “not s**t”.

The North Londoners seemed to be in control of the game until the final minutes, when a sweet Mauro Icardi strike levelled things, and an opportunistic Matias Vecino won the match for the Nerazzurri in time added on.

Pochettino has come under fire for making what many fans believe were wrong tactical choices, including leaving Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier behind.

"I think we need to talk about football. Because, you know I think you force me to say something that is not good. You disrespect the players that today showed better qualities than the opponent.

"Why disrespect the players that aren’t on the pitch? You can blame me and say, ‘Gaffer, you were so, so rubbish in your selection of the starting XI’. But please don’t disrespect the players who were playing, because it’s my decision. Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld... we have 25 players.

"And you believe that and sometimes you behave like you ask me with your question, that you can play only 11 and the other 13 or 14 players are rubbish, are sh*t. Sorry, but I am so disappointed because I am a person that respects you a lot and the players.

"When my decision is to play with XI, you must respect my decision because I am the manager. You show too much disrespect for the players who play in the position as the players you have given me the names of now.”