Pochettino: Not worried by Liverpool defeat, full focus on Inter

This Tuesday Inter Milan will host Tottenham in the first match of the UEFA Champions League.



The two sides are not enjoying their most glorious start as Spurs have lost the last two Premier League games, while the Nerazzurri have grabbed only one win from their four Serie A fixtures.



Tottenham Coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his team's current form and the following game against Inter in the most prestigious competition in Europe.



" I was not celebrating after three consecutive wins and I am not depressed now. Against Liverpool we might have lost, but we gave our all until the very end. Inter? Great team, great history and their return to the Champions League will certainly give them special motivations. Mauro Icardi? We know his qualities very well. Lautaro Martinez a top player a crack who has a bright future ahead". Meanwhile against Inter the coach hopes for the recovery of Dele Alli.

