Pochettino opens door for Milan or Juve move as he admits he could leave Spurs
09 May at 14:50Tottenham Hotspur managed Mauricio Pochettino is currently the centre of attention after his Spurs side pulled off a miraculous comeback in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final last night; coming back from a 2-0 deficit on the night, and a 3-1 deficit on aggregate, to score three second half goals against Ajax and qualify for the final thanks to the away goals rule.
Pochettino has set up a final tie against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool; two sides to have not won a league title this century, in what promises to be an exciting all-English affair. However, it could be one of Pochettino's last matches as Spurs boss; with the Argentine admitting that he could leave the club in the summer in an interview: "Yes, I could leave and I could leave even if I lose [the final]."
This opens the door for both AC Milan and Juventus who have both been linked with moves for new head coaches over the summer. Milan are looking to replace former player Gennaro Gattuso, after it looks as though the Rossoneri will have missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League yet again. Juve, meanwhile, are looking to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri and could see Pochettino arrive in Turin as his replacement.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments