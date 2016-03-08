Pochettino opens up to Eriksen farewell: Juventus first in line

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is open to the possibility of allowing Christian Eriksen to leave and Juventus are expected to come in first for him.



Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs over the last few months after he publicly claimed about a potential move away from the club.



Mauricio Pochettino's recent comments about the Dane pointed to the fact that he could be open to allowing the player to leave. He said: ​"He is happy here with us, then everyone thinks about their own goals. For us he is an important player and, if possible, he will always play."



Ilbianconero claim that Eriksen's future is getting closer to Juventus, who will be ready to make an attempt to sign him on a free transfer since his contract runs out at the end of this season.