Pochettino: 'Playing in the Champions League final will be a dream come true for me'
30 April at 21:45Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that playing in the UEFA Champions League final will be a dream come true for him and his club.
Spurs face Ajax in the semi-final of the Champions League today at home in North London, but travel to Amsterdam a week later to play in the second leg of the competition. They have eliminated Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund already.
Pochettino was talking to Sky Italia recently and he was asked about the game against Ajax.
He said: "It is one of the most important nights of my career, if not the most important. Playing the Champions League semi-final is a dream come true since I arrived in this club, we have trained to reach this point, it is an important moment both on a personal level and for society.
"It is important to dominate the game, because in front of it there is a team with great technique which eliminated Real Madrid and Juve. We need aggressiveness, but we also need to be solid. We want to recover the ball and keep it ourselves. But we need to have intelligence because it is only the first of the two games. "
Go to comments