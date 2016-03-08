Pochettino plays down Juventus: 'I have no other goal apart from Tottenham, the Champions League final won't change my decision'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been quick to play down rumors of a move to Juventus.With Massimiliano Allegri set to leave Juve at the end of the season, the bianconeri will look for a new manager. Many names have been linked with the Old Lady, including Pochettino, Pep Guardiola, Maurizio Sarri and Simone Inzaghi.But Pochettino has dismissed all the talks in an interview that he recently gave to El Partidazo de COPE. "I have no other goals than to train Tottenham, I don't have the courage to dream in the long term, football will will put where you deserve. Real Madrid? We trained in Valdebebas but we did not sleep there. Florentino told me that I can sleep there only when I become the Real coach. "

"It does not depend on the final result, the project is five years in which the goal was to bring Tottenham to the best level in the world and play the Champions League final one year after finishing the stadium. It is important to know what they think president and owner of the club for the future. It is essential to know what our goal is, our plan was not to win the Champions League, even if it sounds strange, our plan was to finish the stadium. in the Champions League final and fight with City and Liverpool for the Premier we need reinforcements ”.