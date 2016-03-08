Pochettino proud of Dier's tackle on Ramos
17 October at 22:10Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is 'proud' of the tackle that Spurs midfielder Eric Dier launched on Spain defender Sergio Ramos.
Spurs and England star Dier made a very hard tackle on Ramos recently during England's UEFA Nations League game against Spain. He was booked for it, as the Three Lions picked up a memorable 3-2 win over Luis Enrique's men after a terrific first-half showing.
Pochettino was recently talking to Sky Sports News about Dier and his tackle on Ramos and he said that he is proud of his player's tackle on the Real Madrid star.
Pochettino said: "I think they were outstanding and it's difficult to say Eric [Dier] or Harry Winks or Harry Kane or Kieran Trippier [was best], I think all the team was brilliant.
"The motivation to play against Spain will be so useful [for Tottenham], you need to play with this attitude and then appear your quality and your talent.
When asked about the tackle, the Argentine said: "Yes of course, very proud."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
