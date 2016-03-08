Pochettino provides update on Kane ahead of Champions League final with Liverpool
31 May at 21:45Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken to the press ahead of the Champions League final between Spurs and Liverpool tomorrow evening. Pochettino revealed more about Harry Kane's fitness, amongst other things.
"I haven't decide the line-up, I didn't talk to the players, I don't know if Kane will be on the pitch. Everything's great, everything's great, we want to have fun and enjoy this wonderful moment, but a final is played to win. Liverpool are a great team and Klopp is a great manager. The Reds have written the history of football, but we want to win to write our own story too."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments