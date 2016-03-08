Pochettino provides update on Kane ahead of Champions League final with Liverpool

31 May at 21:45
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken to the press ahead of the Champions League final between Spurs and Liverpool tomorrow evening. Pochettino revealed more about Harry Kane's fitness, amongst other things.

"I haven't decide the line-up, I didn't talk to the players, I don't know if Kane will be on the pitch. Everything's great, everything's great, we want to have fun and enjoy this wonderful moment, but a final is played to win. Liverpool are a great team and Klopp is a great manager. The Reds have written the history of football, but we want to win to write our own story too."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.