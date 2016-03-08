Pochettino says goodbye to Tottenham: 'Our paths will meet again'
28 November at 20:30Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino finally spoke after his dismissal from the North London club, saying goodbye to the staff and the fans at the club, with Calciomercato.com noting his words.
“I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of the history of Tottenham. I also want to thank everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and players for the five and a half years. Finally, I would like to make a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support.”
He then spoke about his time in charge of the North London club.
“I gave my best to achieve the goals that had been asked of me. There have been tough challenges and exciting successes. Best wishes for the future, I'm sure that our paths will cross again.”
The 47-year-old Argentinian coached Tottenham for five years between 2014 and 2019, making the team a consistent top four contender and guiding them to the Champions League final last season.
