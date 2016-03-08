Pochettino taunts Sarri after Chelsea's win over Tottenham - video

Tottenham star Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of regrets for Spurs’ 2-0 win against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge last night.

The Argentinean tactician spoke in press conference after the game and even if he highlighted how the performance of his lads was disappointing, he also said that “Chelsea did also one shot on goal”.

Sarri and Pochettino didn’t shake each other’s hands at the end of the game and Sarri has revealed what really happened after the final whistle during his interview with Sky Italia (READ HERE).
 

