Pochettino: ‘Tottenham in a Champions League semi-final doesn’t happen often. Milan links are just paper talk’

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the press ahead of his sides historic Champions League semi-final against Ajax tomorrow night.



“We have a great opportunity to be here playing in the semi-final. It does not happen often, more for a club like us. It is first time semi-final in the Champions League and that’s why must show respect for the competition and the opponents because it's going to be so tough. Ajax fully deserve to be where they are and it's going to be very competitive game.”



The stage and the occasion must be important. The energy, the semi-final, the chance to play a semi-final for Tottenham does not happen often. We are in circumstances impossible to change and we must be ready. It's impossible not to be excited to play. It’s all mental. The energy is going to be there, no doubt we are going to have the energy to play 90 minutes and give our best.



The Spurs coach has also answered questions regarding his future after recent reports had linked him with the Milan job for next season, “I read that in the press, nothing else. These kind of rumours don’t feed my ego. It’s part of football, if we speak about an interest from other clubs I take it as a certificate of esteem.”