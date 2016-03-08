Pochettino under pressure after Bayern thrashing
02 October at 10:37English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino’s position is under severe scrutiny after his team’s horrid show against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday.
The North London-based club suffered their worst-ever defeat with a 7-2 margin against the German club while playing at home.
Therefore, as per the English media, Pochettino’s position as the manager of Spurs in now under severe scrutiny.
It is believed that former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is one of the leading candidates to replace the Argentine at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
