Pogba asks United for mind-blowing new contract; Juve and Madrid vigilant
27 September at 10:30Paul Pobga has constantly been one of the most discussed topics on the transfer market. The talismanic French midfielder was being strongly linked with a move to both Juventus and Real Madrid over the summer, with, at one point, it looking likely that his time with Manchester United was at an end.
In the past couple of months, it has been suggested that he could end up signing a new deal with Manchester United as well. United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Pogba's heart still remains with United but this still depends on if he can agree a new deal with the Red Devils.
However, as per Tuttosport, Pogba is asking for 33 million pounds per season to stay at United, nearly double his current 18 million wage with the club. It is unclear as to whether or not United would be prepared to accept this proposal, dependent on how eager they are to keep their star at the club.
