Pogba avoids greeting Mourinho in Man United training session

The relationship between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho seems to on the verge of a breaking. After a heated discussion in training last week between the two, there was another incident at the Manchester United training ground.



The French midfielder arrived at the Trafford Training Centre​ and greeted many of his teammates, as well as staff members and other people in the ground. However, he avoided Jose Mourinho, who did not seem to have taken this action very well.

