Watch: Pogba back to Turin, Ronaldo vs. Mourinho: front pages of Italian papers

SHOW GALLERY

Pogba returns home and with Jose Mourinho challenges Juventus, his ex-team, where he left his heart. Tuttosport opens with the return of the Frenchman to Turin. "Pogba returns home", writes the newspaper adding: "The Juventus fans are ready to welcome Pogba with great warmth: here's the club's plan to take him to Turin."



The Corriere dello Sport, meanwhile, highlights the challenge between Cristiano Ronaldo, Pogba and Mourinho, three of the great protagonists of the Champions League matchup. With a point, Juventus will qualify mathematically, with three the Bianconeri will guarantee first place in the group.



Click on the gallery to see the front pages of the newspapers.

