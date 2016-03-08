...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: Pogba back to Turin, Ronaldo vs. Mourinho: front pages of Italian papers

07 November at 12:00
Pogba returns home and with Jose Mourinho challenges Juventus, his ex-team, where he left his heart. Tuttosport opens with the return of the Frenchman to Turin. "Pogba returns home", writes the newspaper adding: "The Juventus fans are ready to welcome Pogba with great warmth: here's the club's plan to take him to Turin."

The Corriere dello Sport, meanwhile, highlights the challenge between Cristiano Ronaldo, Pogba and Mourinho, three of the great protagonists of the Champions League matchup. With a point, Juventus will qualify mathematically, with three the Bianconeri will guarantee first place in the group.

Click on the gallery to see the front pages of the newspapers.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.